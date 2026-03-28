Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,422,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,391 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 0.7% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $37,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. FSA Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FSA Investment Group LLC now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,499,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,084,000 after buying an additional 2,732,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $27.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.