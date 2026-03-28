Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 9,539 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $19,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

SMMD stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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