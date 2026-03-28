Wincap Financial LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Ero Copper Corp. $ERO

Wincap Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,003 shares during the quarter. Ero Copper makes up about 1.4% of Wincap Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 1,614.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 82.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,775,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after buying an additional 803,320 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter worth approximately $12,599,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 2,384.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 609,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after buying an additional 585,087 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ero Copper by 7.7% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 7,467,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,865,000 after buying an additional 536,030 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ERO shares. Loop Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Ero Copper from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $25.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.46 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Research analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

Further Reading

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