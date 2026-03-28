Kingsoft Cloud Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 8,471 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 242% compared to the average volume of 2,474 call options.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 2.04. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

KC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

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