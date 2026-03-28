Analyzing Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) & Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility & Risk

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Summit State Bank 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and Summit State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 11.64% 6.70% 0.67% Summit State Bank 11.55% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Summit State Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $61.52 million 1.81 $7.16 million $2.77 15.64 Summit State Bank $58.82 million 1.53 $6.80 million $1.01 13.17

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Summit State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Summit State Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Summit State Bank

(Get Free Report)

Summit State Bank engages in providing an array of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates, and individual consumers. It specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending, checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

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