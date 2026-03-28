Investors Buy Large Volume of Klarna Group Put Options (NYSE:KLAR)

Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 23,461 put options on the company. This is an increase of 127% compared to the typical volume of 10,316 put options.

Klarna Group Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Klarna Group stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,960,461. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. Klarna Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of -15.95.

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Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Klarna Group had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Klarna Group from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Klarna Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Klarna Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klarna Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Klarna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,323,000. Delta Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Klarna Group by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,837 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $629,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000.

Klarna Group Company Profile

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Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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