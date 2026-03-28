Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,249,000 after buying an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV opened at $200.36 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.99 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.76 and a 200 day moving average of $205.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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