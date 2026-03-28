Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,055 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $23,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 467.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $80.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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