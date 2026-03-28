Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $27.22 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,208 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $27,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 285.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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