Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $15.78 Million Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,780 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $15,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 667.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.71.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s payout ratio is -112.02%.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

See Also

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