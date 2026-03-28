Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 19,150 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $14,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

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Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $50.85.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.1934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

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