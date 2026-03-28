Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $10.46 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF $RWL

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $10,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,644,000 after purchasing an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.70. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

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