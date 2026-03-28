Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 66,538 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66,538 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $57,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.21.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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