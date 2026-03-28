Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 49,793 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSLV. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 152.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

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Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $22.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $38.13.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion. The Trust invests and intends to continue to invest primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical silver bullion, and does not speculate with regard to short-term changes in silver prices.

Further Reading

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