Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Acquired by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,952 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.6% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 63,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 245,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,430,000 after buying an additional 30,051 shares in the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.41 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1696 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

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