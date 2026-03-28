Whitcomb & Hess Inc. Has $37.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 344,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,559 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.8% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $369,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $109.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.