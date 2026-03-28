Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Stake Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 663.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,206 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $64,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 1.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 8,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. UBS Group set a $204.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Leidos from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Leidos from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,414,500.75. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.Leidos’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.45%.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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