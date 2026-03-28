TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,849 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $61,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,945 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,616. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $202.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.07 and a 200 day moving average of $225.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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