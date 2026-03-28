Zacks Research Downgrades Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) to Strong Sell

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Southland Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLND opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Southland has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

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Institutional Trading of Southland

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLND. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southland in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Southland by 49.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Southland during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southland by 18.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southland during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels.

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