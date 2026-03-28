SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Announces Earnings Results

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million.

Here are the key takeaways from SKYX Platforms’ conference call:

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Record revenue and improved margins — Q4 revenue was $25M and full-year 2025 revenue $92M (vs. $86M in 2024) with gross profit up to $28M and gross margin rising to 30%, operating cash used fell to $13M and the company raised $29M in Q1 2026.

— Q4 revenue was $25M and full-year 2025 revenue $92M (vs. $86M in 2024) with gross profit up to $28M and gross margin rising to 30%, operating cash used fell to $13M and the company raised $29M in Q1 2026. New product rollouts and retail distribution — the SkyFan & Turbo Heater launched across the company’s 60 e-commerce sites and is listed with major retailers (Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s, Walmart), with strong early reception and plans for larger sizes and additional designs.

— the SkyFan & Turbo Heater launched across the company’s 60 e-commerce sites and is listed with major retailers (Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s, Walmart), with strong early reception and plans for larger sizes and additional designs. Smart/AI initiatives — SKYX joined the NVIDIA AI Ecosystems Connect Program, plans an All?In?One Smart Platform/hub targeted for Q3 2026, and will deploy an AI-driven e?commerce tool in 2026 aimed at improving conversion rates (management cites up to +30%).

— SKYX joined the NVIDIA AI Ecosystems Connect Program, plans an All?In?One Smart Platform/hub targeted for Q3 2026, and will deploy an AI-driven e?commerce tool in 2026 aimed at improving conversion rates (management cites up to +30%). Safety standardization and large project pipeline — management says it is near mandatory code adoption for its ceiling receptacle technology, expects participation in multiple large U.S. and international projects and estimates potential to deploy >1 million units across announced projects (company timing and outcomes remain subject to execution and approvals).

SKYX Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of SKYX stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. SKYX Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $145.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -3,941.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKYX shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.25) on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SKYX Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

View Our Latest Report on SKYX

Trending Headlines about SKYX Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting SKYX Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported record revenue trends — Q4 revenue ~ $25M and eight consecutive quarters of year?over?year growth; FY?2025 revenue reported at $92M (up from $86M), and gross profit improved. GlobeNewswire: Record Quarter

Company reported record revenue trends — Q4 revenue ~ $25M and eight consecutive quarters of year?over?year growth; FY?2025 revenue reported at $92M (up from $86M), and gross profit improved. Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum and product expansion: launches (SKYFAN, Turbo Heater), retail placement (major U.S. retailers named), a partnership with NVIDIA’s AI Ecosystem Connect, and company claims it expects to deploy >1M smart?home units across U.S. and global projects in 2026 — potential revenue and recurring services upside if deployments materialize. MSN: Deployment Plans

Commercial momentum and product expansion: launches (SKYFAN, Turbo Heater), retail placement (major U.S. retailers named), a partnership with NVIDIA’s AI Ecosystem Connect, and company claims it expects to deploy >1M smart?home units across U.S. and global projects in 2026 — potential revenue and recurring services upside if deployments materialize. Neutral Sentiment: Management commentary and full Q4 earnings call transcript are available for details on guidance, margin drivers and the path to cash?flow positive; investors should review the call for near?term bookings and timing of large project rollouts. Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary and full Q4 earnings call transcript are available for details on guidance, margin drivers and the path to cash?flow positive; investors should review the call for near?term bookings and timing of large project rollouts. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed near?term estimates: EPS ~ -$0.08 vs consensus ~ -$0.06 and revenue slightly below estimates (~$24.9M vs ~$25M+ expected). Operating loss and net loss widened; cash from operations remains negative. These misses and cash depletion are key reasons for the stock weakness. Zacks: Q4 Loss, Misses Estimates

Q4 results missed near?term estimates: EPS ~ -$0.08 vs consensus ~ -$0.06 and revenue slightly below estimates (~$24.9M vs ~$25M+ expected). Operating loss and net loss widened; cash from operations remains negative. These misses and cash depletion are key reasons for the stock weakness. Negative Sentiment: Balance?sheet & cash concerns: cash and equivalents declined materially year?over?year (~$8M reported), operating cash used remains negative; these raise near?term financing and runway questions despite recent capital raises. QuiverQuant: Stock Falls on Earnings

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SKYX Platforms by 163.0% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 446,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SKYX Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,773 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SKYX Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

About SKYX Platforms

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SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) provides comprehensive maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and operational support for commercial unmanned aerial systems (UAS). Through its digital platform, the company streamlines the booking, tracking and management of drone maintenance events, ensuring that operators maintain compliance with aviation regulations and industry best practices. SKYX Platforms’ offering is designed to reduce downtime, improve safety and extend the service life of UAS fleets across a wide range of applications.

The company’s service portfolio includes scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, component repair, spare parts provisioning, firmware and software updates, and field support.

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