Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pony AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. CLSA started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure started coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pony AI in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pony AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

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Pony AI Trading Down 6.0%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PONY stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 6.26. Pony AI has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HSG Holding Ltd purchased a new position in Pony AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,184,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pony AI in the third quarter worth about $89,174,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Pony AI by 728.1% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,140,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,447 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Pony AI by 683.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pony AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,076,000.

Key Stories Impacting Pony AI

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Pony AI Company Profile

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Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

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