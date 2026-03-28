Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,052 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 705.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KVUE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.52 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.79%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.