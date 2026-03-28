Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.14), FiscalAI reports. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $374.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Oxford Industries’ conference call:

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Tariff headwinds are a major drag — management expects $50 million of IEEPA-related tariffs in FY2026 (an incremental $20M vs. FY2025), including a Q1 hit of about $12M (~300 bps) that reduces Q1 EPS by ~$0.60 and management is not assuming any refunds from prior payments.

are a major drag — management expects $50 million of IEEPA-related tariffs in FY2026 (an incremental $20M vs. FY2025), including a Q1 hit of about $12M (~300 bps) that reduces Q1 EPS by ~$0.60 and management is not assuming any refunds from prior payments. Tommy Bahama momentum — mid-single-digit comparable sales in late January and quarter-to-date driven by improved assortments and in-stock execution, which management expects to be the primary growth engine for FY2026.

— mid-single-digit comparable sales in late January and quarter-to-date driven by improved assortments and in-stock execution, which management expects to be the primary growth engine for FY2026. Lyons distribution center is complete but will pressure near-term results (management expects ~$5M of incremental losses and higher depreciation in FY2026); long-term benefits include better East?Coast service, lower inventory needs, and greater sourcing flexibility.

is complete but will pressure near-term results (management expects ~$5M of incremental losses and higher depreciation in FY2026); long-term benefits include better East?Coast service, lower inventory needs, and greater sourcing flexibility. FY2026 guidance calls for net sales of $1.475B–$1.53B (flat to +4%) and adjusted EPS of $2.10–$2.70 (Q1 EPS $1.20–$1.30 vs. $1.82 prior year), with plans to cut CapEx to ~$65M and reduce debt by roughly $30M–$40M.

calls for net sales of $1.475B–$1.53B (flat to +4%) and adjusted EPS of $2.10–$2.70 (Q1 EPS $1.20–$1.30 vs. $1.82 prior year), with plans to cut CapEx to ~$65M and reduce debt by roughly $30M–$40M. Brand actions — management is executing a Johnny Was turnaround (merchandising, pricing, marketing) aimed at meaningful EBITDA improvement and highlighted double?digit comps and scalable opportunity in the emerging brands group.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 8.4%

OXM stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -836.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Oxford Industries

Key Stories Impacting Oxford Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Oxford Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized yield ~8.8%), with an ex?dividend date of April 17 — a cash return that likely attracted income investors. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results & Dividend

Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized yield ~8.8%), with an ex?dividend date of April 17 — a cash return that likely attracted income investors. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped estimates ($374.5M vs. ~372M consensus) and management issued FY2026 guidance calling for improved profitability (revenues $1.475B–$1.53B; adjusted EPS $2.10–$2.70), giving investors a clearer path to earnings recovery. GlobeNewswire: FY2026 Guidance

Q4 revenue topped estimates ($374.5M vs. ~372M consensus) and management issued FY2026 guidance calling for improved profitability (revenues $1.475B–$1.53B; adjusted EPS $2.10–$2.70), giving investors a clearer path to earnings recovery. Positive Sentiment: Insider buying was reported (CEO purchase noted in filings), a signal some investors view as management confidence in the turnaround. QuiverQuant: Insider Activity

Insider buying was reported (CEO purchase noted in filings), a signal some investors view as management confidence in the turnaround. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentary are shifting focus to FY2026 execution — several notes and the earnings call highlight sourcing shifts and margin actions that could drive upside if realized; this is forward?looking and depends on execution. Seeking Alpha: Focus on FY2026

Analysts and commentary are shifting focus to FY2026 execution — several notes and the earnings call highlight sourcing shifts and margin actions that could drive upside if realized; this is forward?looking and depends on execution. Negative Sentiment: The quarter included a surprising EPS miss (company reported a loss and missed consensus), with operating and net income pressured — a near?term profitability concern that prompted some selling. MarketBeat: Q4 EPS Miss

The quarter included a surprising EPS miss (company reported a loss and missed consensus), with operating and net income pressured — a near?term profitability concern that prompted some selling. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts lowered forecasts and trimmed price targets after the print (examples: Truist cut its target to $32 and Telsey reduced its target), increasing near?term downside risk from the sell?side. Benzinga: Analysts Lower Forecasts

Several analysts lowered forecasts and trimmed price targets after the print (examples: Truist cut its target to $32 and Telsey reduced its target), increasing near?term downside risk from the sell?side. Negative Sentiment: Underlying quarterly trends show revenue down year?over?year and margin pressure (higher cost of goods, operating loss and cash declines reported by some data aggregators), which could limit confidence until FY2026 progress is visible. QuiverQuant: Q4 Financial Detail

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 14,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

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Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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