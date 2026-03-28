Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

SNTI stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Senti Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Senti Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Senti Biosciences from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senti Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Senti Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Senti Biosciences by 395.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 117,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senti Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Senti Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) is a clinical-stage synthetic biology company focused on engineering next-generation cell therapies. The company’s platform leverages modular genetic circuits to sense disease signals and precisely control cellular functions, with the goal of improving safety and efficacy in oncology and immune-mediated diseases.

Senti’s core technologies include its SENTINEL circuit platform and SNIP receptor system, which enable programmable sensing of molecular cues and context-dependent payload release.

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