iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Bought by True Vision MN LLC

True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.9% of True Vision MN LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. True Vision MN LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0%

MTUM stock opened at $235.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $171.51 and a twelve month high of $262.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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