Sherman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 176,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 644,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares during the period. Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Destiny Capital Corp CO now owns 357,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,508 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,519,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asempa Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.2%

SPYV opened at $55.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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