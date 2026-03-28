Sherman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Sherman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCR. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

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Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

VCR stock opened at $348.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $285.13 and a 52-week high of $414.28.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

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