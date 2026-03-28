Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 46,161 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Generate Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,161 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $33,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 123,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

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Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $69.21 on Friday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.56 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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