Riverbridge Partners LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 295.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $74.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $84.28.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.0795 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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