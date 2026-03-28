iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 9,488.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,688 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,956,000 after acquiring an additional 315,685 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,001,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 167.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 214,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 134,193 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,525,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 244.1% during the third quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after buying an additional 83,886 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.57. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.02 and a 12-month high of $106.32.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles. ICVT was launched on Jun 2, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

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