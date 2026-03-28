iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG is Legacy Solutions LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Legacy Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 7.0% of Legacy Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 54.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $172.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.71.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1752 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

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