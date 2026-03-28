Generate Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 370,000 CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,000. CoreWeave accounts for approximately 1.2% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $238,000.

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CoreWeave Price Performance

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $23,526,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,456 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total value of $2,834,707.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,666,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,912,197.34. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,754,685 shares of company stock valued at $404,419,462.

About CoreWeave

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

See Also

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