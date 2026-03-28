Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Takes $597,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 180.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $22,364,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

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Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC opened at $203.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.89. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $240.25.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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