Generate Investment Management Ltd Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Generate Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82,624 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $211.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $264.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore set a $275.00 price objective on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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