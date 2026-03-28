Generate Investment Management Ltd Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 256.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 77.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 463.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $154.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.63 and its 200-day moving average is $187.63. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.24. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the sale, the director owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $334,010.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,228.70. This trade represents a 11.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $536,881 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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