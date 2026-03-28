51,342 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Acquired by Sherman Wealth Management LLC

Sherman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 7.2% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. BWM Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $145.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $157.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

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