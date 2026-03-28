Net Worth Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 710.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7%

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $98.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.11. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $108.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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