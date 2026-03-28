iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH is JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $46,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $66.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $72.56.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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