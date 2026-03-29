Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CCBG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Capital One Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. The firm has a market cap of $737.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.09). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida?based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.