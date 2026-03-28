VEON (VEON) & Its Peers Critical Comparison

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Diversified Comm Services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare VEON to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VEON and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get VEON alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VEON 0 1 1 2 3.25 VEON Competitors 422 1316 1470 120 2.39

VEON currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.12%. As a group, “Diversified Comm Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.69%. Given VEON’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VEON is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

21.3% of VEON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Diversified Comm Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

VEON has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VEON’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VEON and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VEON 12.12% 47.86% 8.49% VEON Competitors 1.01% 2.51% 2.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VEON and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VEON $4.40 billion $532.00 million 6.25 VEON Competitors $16.25 billion $1.14 billion 2.21

VEON’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than VEON. VEON is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VEON beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

VEON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology. The company also sells equipment, infrastructure, and accessories. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.