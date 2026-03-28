JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 84,228 Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,228 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFI stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.79. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1363 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

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