Romano Brothers AND Company Acquires 9,984 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 415.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.5% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 34.8% in the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. This represents a 45.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $99.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average of $150.29. The firm has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $225.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $266.40 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.61.

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About ServiceNow

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ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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