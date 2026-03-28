Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $25.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.6097.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $25.00 price target on Pinterest and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

In related news, insider Malik Ducard sold 2,293 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $50,583.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 695,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,335,825.22. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $131,614 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 505.7% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,839.1% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pinterest by 2,017.3% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 727.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. Pinterest has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Pinterest had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.87%.The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

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Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate “Pins” — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company’s primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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