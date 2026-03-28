JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,055 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.5% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 562.6% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VWO stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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