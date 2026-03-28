iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Holdings Raised by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Net Worth Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Farrell Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Farrell Financial LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.67 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $112.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

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