EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EHang in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.48.

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EHang Trading Down 3.2%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ EH opened at $9.39 on Friday. EHang has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.05 million, a P/E ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang in the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth about $7,669,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of EHang by 1,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 186,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of EHang by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile

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EHang Holdings Limited is a China-based technology company specializing in the development and manufacturing of autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) for passenger transportation, logistics, and other commercial applications. Established in 2014 and listed on NASDAQ under the ticker EH in 2019, EHang focuses on delivering turnkey solutions that integrate hardware, flight control systems and a cloud-based operating platform. Its flagship products include the EH216 series passenger AAV and the Falcon series unmanned aerial vehicles, designed to support urban air mobility, aerial filming, emergency response and short-range cargo delivery.

The company’s business model encompasses research and development, manufacturing, certification support, and operations services.

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