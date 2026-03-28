BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF $BKCI Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned about 5.68% of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF worth $10,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCI. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 438.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,528,000.

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BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA BKCI opened at $47.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US. BKCI was launched on Dec 6, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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