Net Worth Advisory Group Has $998,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 157.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares during the quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 285.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 343,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 254,332 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 127,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,319,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $19.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors. BSCR was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.