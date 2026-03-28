Sherman Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF $JPIN

Sherman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sherman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sherman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,258 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 115,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPIN stock opened at $69.08 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.73 and a 1 year high of $77.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. The firm has a market cap of $345.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.73.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level. JPIN was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.