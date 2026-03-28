2,538 Shares in Amgen Inc. $AMGN Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Amgen from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.60.

Amgen Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $348.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market cap of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $261.43 and a 12 month high of $391.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.87.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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